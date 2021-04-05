Doctors’ strike: We’re doing our best to care for patients, says UBTH

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has said that it is doing everything within its available human resources to mitigate the effects of the ongoing strike by doctors.

UBTH’s statement came as the nation-wide strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), continue to take a toll on the health sector,

The strike embarked upon by the doctors on Thursday, April 1, has crippled activities at all federal hospitals across the country, with hundreds of patients being discharged by their loved ones for care at alternative hospitals.

But, the management of UBTH, in a statement on Monday by its public relations officer, Joshua Uwaila, said the Hospital will continue to do its best to care for the remaining patients under its care.

“The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on a nationwide strike on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

“Since then, we have endeavoured to maintain skeletal services within the depleted human resources now available, to mitigate the impact of the strike.

“In the meantime, several patients have had to seek medical care in other hospitals which are not affected by the strike.

“We are hopeful that the ongoing dialogue between the resident doctors and the Federal Government will be fruitful,” the statement said.

The Hospital management while craving the understanding of the citizens over the situation, expressed hope and “pray for a speedy resolution of the ongoing industrial dispute.”