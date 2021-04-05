CP Ngozi Onadeko: Women group attacks Gani Adams

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

A group, the South-West Women, has criticized the call by the leader of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, for replacement of Mrs Ngozi Onadeko as Oyo State Commissioner of Police.

Gani Adams who is also the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland had in a statement on Sunday asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to replace the police commissioner.

Adams had predicated his call on alleged failure of Onadeko to stop influx of criminal herdsmen into the troubled Ibarapa zone of Oyo State and the arrest of three OPC members who had assisted in the arrest of an alleged kidnapping kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, in the area.

But South-West women group accused Adams of threatening peace and security, obstructing justice, distorting facts and embarking on a campaign of blackmail with his call for the removal of the police commissioner.

‘’We will not fold our arms and allow Gani Adams to rubbish the good name and excellent track record Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko has built over the years,’’ the group said in a statement issued in Osogbo.

In the statement signed by the Chairperson of Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG), Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, the women commended the courage and patriotism of Onadeko to rid Oyo State of kidnappers, arsonists and other criminal elements.

Rather than condemnation, the South-West Women said Onadeko deserves praise for her extraordinary courage and absolute understanding of security issues in Oyo State.

They accused Adams of pushing the real issues aside and employing sentiments and blackmail to explain the security situation in Oyo State.

They South-West women expressed delight and satisfaction with the high degree of determination so far exhibited by Onadeko to address the security challenges in Oyo State.

The women underscored the shameful show of power, uncivilized tactics and the rights of citizens.

They condemned the uncouth language, arrogant demeanor and use of brute force by Gani Adams and members of the OPC.

Specifically, they took a swipe at the action of the OPC members in Kajola community, Ibarapa North Local Government, describing it as unacceptable.

‘’The solution does not lie in the use of blackmail or force’’

The women further praised Governor Seyi Makinde for protecting the lives and property of the people of Oyo State

They also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu and the Police Service Commission to ignore Gani Adams.

‘’The South-West people are solidly behind Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko. We are very proud of her. She has given good account of herself in Oyo State’’ the statement added