COVID-19: Ethiopia registers 1,878 new cases

Ethiopia registered 1,878 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 215,189 as of Sunday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 27 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the country during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 2,963.

The East African country reported 742 more recoveries, taking the national count to 161,968.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 50,256 active COVID-19 cases, of which 857 are said to be under severe health conditions.

Africa’s second-most populous nation, Ethiopia has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region, being the fourth most affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases.

The latest figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about five per cent of the African continent’s total confirmed cases.

The country has so far conducted 2,389,558 COVID-19 medical tests, including 6,962 tests in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ethiopia started COVID-19 vaccine jabs last month after it received the first 2.2 million vaccines from COVAX.

Last week, Ethiopia received a batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the Chinese government.