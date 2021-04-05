Buhari mourns murdered Miyetti Allah leaders

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the death of two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa state, who were killed by bandits.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Monday, the president condoled with the Government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of Mohammed Hussaini and Muhammed Umar.

Buhari noted that the deceased persons forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

He described the late State leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who would follow up the Husaini-led leadership.

The president reiterated his administration’s determination to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

NAN