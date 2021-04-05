Breaking: Attack in Imo an act of terrorism – Buhari

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly insurgent attack that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

In his reaction to the incident early on Monday, Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as “all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.”

Some inmates in the prison were said to have been broken free by the gunmen. The attack was said to have happened in the early hours of Monday. There was said to have been heavy gunfire during the attack. The number of inmates released from the facility is yet unknown. The police command and some vehicles parked in the vicinity were set ablaze by the gunmen on Monday morning.