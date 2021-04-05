Breaking: 5 out of 39 kidnapped Kaduna students regain freedom

The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the “many” kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

According to the statement, the recovered students are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

Aruwan, however, didn’t explain how the five students were recovered.

“The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case,” Aruwan noted.

Armed bandits in large numbers had attacked the institution at around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 11th of March 2021.

It was later reported that 39 of the students were missing while the army was able to rescue 180 people after a battle with the bandits.

However, in today’s message, Aruwan didn’t confirm the number of students still missing – he used the word “many” to quantify it.