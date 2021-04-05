Bella Shmurda blasts colonial masters, religious leaders, others

Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has queried British colonial masters for forcing their language on Nigeria and called “Our own language is now Vernacular to us!”

The “CashApp” crooner in a lengthy Twitter thread also criticized Nigerian pastors and politicians as well as the effects on the African society and culture.

Bella Shmurda made the post on Easter Sunday, April 4th, after dropping his latest single titled “World”, a song that dwells on social topics including the new place of black magic in churches, men proposing to men, women engaging women, and fathers making love with daughters.

He’s chatty and connected to his emotions on the single, over a jazz-infused instrumental.

“If i ever lie to the world, i can never lie to myself / If i ever ever lose to the world, i can never lose to myself / If i ever ever run from the world, i can never run from myself. Even i don’t see nobody, i will always see myself,” the song’s lyrics read in part.

