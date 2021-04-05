Bella Shmurda blasts colonial masters, religious leaders, others

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has queried British colonial masters for forcing their language on Nigeria and called “Our own language is now Vernacular to us!”

The “CashApp” crooner in a lengthy Twitter thread also criticized Nigerian pastors and politicians as well as the effects on the African society and culture.

Bella Shmurda made the post on Easter Sunday, April 4th, after dropping his latest single titled “World”, a song that dwells on social topics including the new place of black magic in churches, men proposing to men, women engaging women, and fathers making love with daughters.

He’s chatty and connected to his emotions on the single, over a jazz-infused instrumental.

“If i ever lie to the world, i can never lie to myself / If i ever ever lose to the world, i can never lose to myself / If i ever ever run from the world, i can never run from myself. Even i don’t see nobody, i will always see myself,” the song’s lyrics read in part.

“This one is from my heart, WORLD Out on all platforms.. Catch the Exclusive premier on all @soundcityafrica stations all day” link on bio! 💐 pic.twitter.com/EJZQEHzWOk — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 1, 2021

Why would pastor accept foreign religion and still use black power,

No you can’t do the two E go spoil — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Christianity for prosperity

Islam for peace

Tradition for life — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Same people that wrote Thou shall not steal, Came to our land and steal from us! They said love your brothers as your Neighbor or your self.. why did they take their brother and neighbors as Slaves! https://t.co/aaHJQ9bUyN — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Independence or Sell Out!? Why sign a treaty for Independence?! They transacted business and call it independence 👨‍🦯 — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Now we’re enslaving ourselves! Can you parents afford education In the school your pastors built?! — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

They taught us how to read and write their own language! Our own language is now Vernacular to us! They made it easier for themselves to fool our fathers! Their language is our official language!! 🥴 — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

If I ever lie to the world! I can Never lie to myself #HappyEaster — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Don’t forget Christianity

Was a jew man tradition

Islam was Arabian tradition

What’s our tradition and where is it? — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021

Why Easter Sunday

Why are we not practicing

Our religion?,later you go say

Wan person be gay or lesbian

Ur father for church nko?

How him Dey take ease him

Sexual urge ? Ahbi him no be

Human being nii? — Dangbana💐 (@fineboybella) April 4, 2021