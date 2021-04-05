Ayade suspends Calabar Carnival Commission chairman

Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has suspended the Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr Gabe Onah, from office.

Onah’s suspension is contained in a release signed on Monday in Calabar by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita.

The governor said that the suspension was with immediate effect.

He however did not state the reason for the suspension of the commission’s chairman.

The suspension is coming two days after the commission held its maiden award night in Calabar.

