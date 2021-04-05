Amotekun rescues three kidnap victims in Ondo

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun have rescued three kidnap victims along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani Road in the State.

The victims are: Adewale Adebisi, male, 52; Ahan Mary, female, 21; and Ladi Bude, female, 23.

They were nabbed on Saturday while traveling with other church members from Benue State to Akure, Ondo State.

The kidnappers flagged down their vehicles, ordered them to come down, and took them to a nearby forest.

Officers of the Amotekun corps on getting information about the abduction immediately stormed the area, in search of the victims in the forest, and succeeded in rescuing the victims.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo Stateonfirmed the rescue of the three victims.

He said that his men responded immediately after the distress call and they were able to rescue the victims safely.

The commander promised that the corps will continue ensuring the safety of the lives of the people of the State.