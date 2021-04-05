AFA calls for entries for 2021 AMAA awards

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Africa Film Academy (AFA), organizer of the Africa Movie Academy Awards has called on filmmakers to submit entries for the 17th Edition of the AMAA Awards.

In a press release, AFA said submission for entries would close 31 July 2021.

The final nominations will be announced in September and the award ceremony will hold November 2021.

AMA Awards is globally known for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

AFA invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

The 2020 edition of the award saw blockbuster movie, “The Milkmaid” directed by Desmond Ovbiagele cart away four awards.

The movie won the NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process.

Similarly, Haitian-American Actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the Denis Cougnaud-produced movie, Desrances.

Nigerian actor, Ramsey Noah also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Living in Bondage among others.

Entries for the 17th award ceremony according to the AFA must be accompanied by all the supporting materials listed on the submission forms.

All films submitted also must indicate the year of copyright, the AFA said.