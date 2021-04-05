Adesua Etomi recounts heart-wrenching loss of twins

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has related a heart-wrenching experience of how she suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with twins.

The actress said when she was told the twins were no more, she initially laughed, but upon getting home, she broke down and cried.

“We got pregnant with twins and we had gone for the scans and we had seen the heartbeats. At this point, very few people know when this happened.

“During a routine check-up, we went back to the hospital to have a scan and I just saw the doctor’s face you know when something is wrong; sometimes you can tell. The doctor was scanning and I asked, ‘what is wrong’ but she said nothing.

“I looked at the nurse’s face and she looked a bit funny too. I asked what was wrong and she said, ‘Adesua, I am looking for the heartbeat.’ I asked, ‘for two of them?’ And she said yes.

“I am actually not going to lie, I started laughing because it did not make any sense to me.

“I was like, ‘what do you mean you can’t find the heartbeat of both?’ She said ‘Yes’. Banky was not home at the time, so, I went home and I remember being in our living room. When I was at the hospital I was laughing; I was like ‘God knows’.

Adesua continued, “When I got home, I literally collapsed on the floor and I wailed. Wailing is not the same thing as crying. Wailing is a deep groaning in your chest. It is like a nut that you cannot get rid of.

The actress said she shared the story because a lot of women go through similar experience but don’t talk about it.

She said people see it as a shame but it shouldn’t be.

Adesua added that after suffering the miscarriage, she and her husband decided to pray because they believed that there was nothing God could not do.

The actress and her husband welcomed a baby boy in January 2021.

She announced the birth on 22 February, saying she had the baby “four weeks ago”.