Team Oyo, Taraba disqualified from National Sports Festival

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The contingents of Oyo and Taraba states have been disqualified from the National Sports Festival set to kick off today, Sunday in Edo State.

Both teams were disqualified for failing to meet the Covid-19 guidelines safety protocols for the games according to Comrade Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State and chairmanLocal Organising Committee.

The deputy governor while briefing journalists ahead of the event said the guideline must be strictly adhered to in order to prevent the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus at the games.

He also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to Covid-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre.

“The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival unless the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 gives a counter directive as both states fail to meet the Covid-19 guidelines of the games”, the Edo deputy governor said.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread Covid-19 in the state which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict Covid-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp,” Shaibu emphasised.