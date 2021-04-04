SPCC Old Boys Association lists achievements ahead of 70th anniversary

By Daniels Ekugo

The Old Boys Association of St Peter Claver’s College, Aghalokpe will begin its 70th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, October 15, 2021.

At an emergency meeting in Aghalokpe, the National Executive Committee announced Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17, 2021 as the new date of the 70th-anniversary celebration.

“The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all” a statement issued in Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government by the chairman of the 70th Anniversary Organizing Committee, Chief Kingsley Omokri, said.

A comprehensive programme for the event will be released by the Anniversary Committee’’ the statement said.

The statement listed the building of a proper college gate, interlocking of the college roads, rehabilitation of all the college laboratories, senior staff quarters and construction of a brand new IT Centre as ongoing projects of the SPCC Old Boys Association.

The statement pointed out that the Old Boys Association in recent past rehabilitated the college hall, the college chapel, the entire junior staff quarters and the college administrative building (principal’s office, staff room and library),

The 70th anniversary will be attended by top government functionaries, religious leaders, traditional rulers and members of the organized private sector.