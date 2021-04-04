Shun politics of division: Buhari sends message to Oshiomhole

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole who clocks 69 today.

Buhari, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, said he joined others in thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

The statement signed by Garba Shehu said: “As the former labour leader looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, the President urges him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

“President Buhari also recognises the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to our nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.”