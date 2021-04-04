Senate President Lawan shines at soccer finals in Yobe

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, won the hearts of young Nigerians at the closing ceremony of a final soccer match between Bade Academy F.C and Nguru ‘B’ F.C.

The event which held at the Bade Township Stadium had thousands of soccer fans present who came from within and outside of Yobe State to attend the event.

Among football stars who graced the soccer finals were Tijani Babangida, a former Nigerian Professional Player who played as a winger for Nigeria’s national team – the Super Eagles; and Daniel Amokachi, a former player and assistant Manager of the national team.

The soccer competition attracted a wide range of spectators from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Lawan, who arrived the venue in his motorcade to a cheering crowed at about 5pm, spared no time to get the match started in a show of skill which saw him effortlessly rendering a swift and powerful kick to the ball without suffering any hindrance from the traditional attire he adorned.

The match between the two clubs which ended as a goalless draw resulted subsequently in a penalty shootout that had the Bade Academy F.C defeating Nguru ‘B’ F.C. with a 5-4 score.

The winning club was, thereafter, presented with the Sardauna Bade cup by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.