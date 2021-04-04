Oruwari Briggs House holds Thanksgiving service for Seinye, Lulu-briggs family

In the spirit of Easter celebration, the Oruwari Briggs House on Sunday April 4, held a thanksgiving service for the life of Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, her children, the Lulu-Briggs family and the entire Oruwari Briggs house of Abonnema.

Family, friends and well wishers joined Members of the Oruwari Briggs House to thank God for the successful burial of their patriarch, statesman and renowned industrialist, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs.

The thanksgiving service was held at the Assemblies of God Church in Abonnema.

Reverend Obi Longinus, the presiding Pastor of the Church commended the Oruwari Briggs family for returning to God with thanks after their prayers for the burial of their Patriarch had been answered.

He prayed for sustained peace within the O. B. Lulu-Briggs family.

Soala Larry Briggs, who spoke on behalf of Oruwari Briggs House said the purpose of the thanksgiving was to appreciate God for His timely intervention in the affairs of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Family resulting in the burial of their patriarch, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs.

According to him, “We are here to thank God Almighty for the life of Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, her children, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs family and the entire Oruwari Briggs House.

“We are thanking Him for all that he has done all through 2018 till now. We stand to celebrate the victory of our Lord Jesus Christ believing it’s a new dawn in the Lulu-Briggs family, a new dawn the the Oruwari House and a new dawn in Abonnema community.”

Another family member, Madam Stella Ogbete Bestman also expressed gratitude to God for the successful burial of High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, which had lingered for over two years.

“Few years back, we are the same people that called and cried to our brothers and sisters, the family of High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs to come together to bury our father. And indeed it wasn’t easy, if not the intervention of God. Today, we have come to say thank You,” she said, following the burial of their patriarch, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs.