Olu of Warri stool: Ooni sends message to all Oodua descendants

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on the Oodua descendants all over the world to be in solidarity with the Itsekiri people in the choice of the new Olu of Warri.

The Ooni made the call in a statement by Mr Moses Olafare, the Director of Media & Public Affairs, in his palace on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi urged the Yoruba nation to support their “own Itsekiri people”, who were in the process of choosing a new traditional ruler, Olu of Warri.

The Royal Father called on the Oodua people worldwide to find the lowest common factor that existed in their shared history, fear, and aspirations.

The Ooni also noted that the unity of the Yoruba people will further strengthen peace and understanding in Nigeria.

The traditional ruler called on Yoruba people across the country to pray and work together for peace and harmony.

According to Ooni, the royalty in the House of Oduduwa is watching events in Itsekiri land and will appreciate if the people can continue to honour and respect the bond of oneness and commonality with the Yoruba people.

“The Itsekiri are part of the greater Oduduwa family. We cherish this great history. We shall do everything to defend and uphold it.

“Irrespective of which state you find yourself either Akoko, Itsekiri in Delta, Okun, Oworro in Kogi, we are all children of Oduduwa bound by common ancestry.

“We wish them peace and harmony in their search for prosperity in their ancestral land.

“The Ooni is particularly keen to see the sustainability of the blood-bound relationship between the Itsekiri and the Yoruba, a relationship that had been tested and trusted over history.

“Generations of Yoruba and Itsekiri have the responsibility to uphold this important history,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi also wished Itsekiri people well in their General Assembly event, coming up on Monday, April 5.

Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, joined his ancestors in December 2020.