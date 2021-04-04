Nigeria’s win over Lesotho, expectations at AFCON 2021

The Super Eagles of Nigeria confidently qualified for the 2021 African Cup of Nations from Group L, as they currently lead the group with 14 points with a win over Lesotho.

The match was played in the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on March 30, 2021, with many Nigerian fans thronging the stadium as expected.

While some were physically present, some who could not take time off work took to other platforms to encourage their men's national team.

The Super Eagles defeated Liberia convincingly in a 3-0 thriller to advance to the final tournament. Goals from Osimhen, Etebo and Onuachu sealed the deal for the Nigerian team as Lesotho crashed out of the qualification stages.

Onuachu was also very impressive in the game against Benin in Porto Novo by snatching an injury-time winner for the Super Eagles.

Since 1963 that Nigeria first appeared at the African Cup of Nations, the country has made 19 appearances in total, going on to win 3 times in 1980, 1994, 2013.

The current crop of players led by Gernot Rohr (since 2016) are working hard to have a much better showing than their last outing in 2019 where they lost to a Riyad Mahrez’s freekick in the 95th minute of the semi-final encounter.

Football is the most popular sport in the world and Nigerians are particularly lovers of the round leather game and that’s why most are looking forward to Nigeria doing well in the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Though critics opine that the team is not cohesive enough and that oftentimes, they lack the required drive to see a tournament to a successful end in spite of their experience and exposure, the team and management continue to keep their focus and take it one match after the other.