Mercy Aigbe announces new movie “Deceit”

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe has announced her latest movie titled ’Ete’ (Deceit).

The new movie tells the story of love and betrayal of a married man who doesn’t spend enough time with his wife, and she finds love and care elsewhere.

The mother of two released a trailer of the movie on Instagram, starring Femi Adebayo, Bolanle Ninalow, Mercy Aigbe, Kemi Afolabi.

She wrote; “ETE (Deceit); Have you ever experienced your boyfriend or your husband forgetting special dates like your wedding anniversaries, birthdays, valentines etc? How did you feel???? Share your experiences in the comment section!

“ETE my new movie now showing on YORUBAPLAY Youtube Channel, A must watch I tell you!”

Watch the trailer:

Mercy Aigbe, the beautiful face of Nollywood and an entrepreneur had married twice. Her last marriage to Lanre Gentry crashed in 2018 amidst accusation of wife battery.