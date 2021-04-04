Makinde urges Christians to love, forgive

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated Christians in the state and worldwide on the occasion of the 2021 Easter celebration, urging them to embrace more love and forgiveness.

Makinde in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, urged Christians to, in the spirit of the season, continue to be their brothers’ keepers and to forgive others.

The governor expressed gratitude to God for sparing the lives of residents of the state, especially the Christian faithful to witness the Easter season.

He charged Christians in the state not to take lightly the price that Jesus Christ paid for their salvation and to continue to remain connected to Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ has paid the price for us. So, we should keep on supporting the government and should in the spirit of the season, be our brothers’ keepers.

“If anyone has offended you, this is the period to forgive. This is the period also to get connected to our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died so that we may be saved,” Makinde said.

The governor urged residents of the state to continue to support his administration and to remain steadfast.