Makinde threatens to expose those politicising security matters

Governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday, said that he will soon expose those politicising security matters in Oyo state.

Makinde said this in an address to the congregation at the St Peters Anglican Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, on the occasion of Easter Sunday Service.

He said though the state is experiencing some measure of insecurity, the situation is not peculiar.

He then warned against politicising it.

“If they are politicising the issue of security because they want to be in power in 2023, they are making a huge mistake,” he said.

Makinde stated that his administration has taken time to investigate and proffer solutions to reports of insecurity across the state.

He implored those behind the politicisation of insecurity because of their 2023 ambition to jettison the idea and seek the face of God instead of engaging in actions he said could trigger palpable fear in the state.

“I want to say happy Easter to the church of God and pray that we shall witness more on earth. It is another Easter season and it is another opportunity for us to say thank you to our Lord and Saviour, who died for us to be saved.

“The Archbishop has already preached and the only thing I can do is to thank God and say one or two things, which our government is doing.

“Very soon, we will be two years in office and the area of focus of our government remains Education, Health, Economic expansion and Security.

“When the Archbishop was preaching, he mentioned that there are security challenges. Yes, it is true and I can confirm to this gathering that if there is something that makes me not sleep with my two eyes closed, it is the issue of security.

“As a government, we are doing different things and, as a matter of fact, it is on record that there is no government in Oyo State that has spent more money on security than this current one.

“When we came in, within the first hundred days, we gave 100 patrol vehicles out to security agencies.

“We re-established Swift Response Squad, SRS. We re-established Operation Burst as well.

“All the communication gadgets they needed were provided to cover all the areas in Oyo State and they were able to communicate with one another without hindrance.

“Also, before we came in, there was nothing like Amotekun, but we were able to set it up when we came in. It was just last week that Ogun State set up its Amotekun outfit.

“If you look at those who have set up before now; states like Osun, Ekiti and Ondo, they recruited 300 personnel each, totaling 900 for the three states. But in Oyo State, we recruited 1,500 Amotekun personnel.

“The issue of insecurity is not peculiar to our state; however, rest assured that this government will not rest until every inch of Oyo State is secure.

“But I must warn that politics is inherent in this insecurity issue in Oyo State and in the days to come, I will expose the people that are politicising the issue of security.

Earlier, the Diocesan Archbishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Most Revd. Segun Okubadejo, charged every Christian to emulate the teachings and ways of life of Jesus Christ.

He urged Nigerians not to relent in praying to God Almighty for restoration of peace and a secure nation.