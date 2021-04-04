Libya receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Libya has received its first shipment of vaccines against COVID-19, with 101,250 doses from Russia, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Sputnik doses arrived in the capital Tripoli and will be stored in the Health Ministry’s warehouses, the ministry added, according to Libya’s official news agency LNA.

No date has been given for when the vaccination will begin.

Libya’s Interim Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh, said that more vaccine shipments would follow.

Dbeibeh called on the public to register in order to receive a jab.

So far, the Libyan health authorities have reported a total of 161,088 virus cases and 2,684 related deaths.

