Lawan commissions digital NTA station in Yobe

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Sunday commissioned a digital Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) station in Gashua, Yobe State.

At the launching, Lawan pledged to provide a bus, a Toyota salon car, an Outside Broadcasting (OB) van. Also, he promised to undertake the furnishing of the NTA building to ensure efficient service delivery and facilitate smooth operations.

Amongst those present at the commissioning was the Chief of Staff to the Yobe State government, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua, who represented the Governor, Mai Mala Buni; the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Gashua, Prof Maimuna Waziri.

Lawan expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving expeditious approval and ensuring the timely release of funds for its implementation.

According to him, the project which was initially envisioned in 1991/1992, was finally realized twenty years later under President Buhari’s administration.

He lauded the efforts of the Mai Mala Buni administration for partnering the federal government towards ensuring the successful completion of the project.

“I want to pay special tribute to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for making this opportunity possible. In fact, we are here today because the President approved the funding of this project.

“And, I would like also to say, that this part of Nigeria has never had it so good like this time in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr President, we are very grateful.

“The state government has been doing quite a lot in this part of the state and, therefore, it is a worthy partnership between the federal and state governments that we are having these kinds of projects.

“The NTA will provide the opportunity for the people to have their responses, reactions and feedback on the various projects, programmes of the Federal government and even the state government.

“This is an avenue or a partnership between the government and the people.

“What is crucial for us always as a people is to weave our diversity into our strength. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“Nigeria must continue to remain united and, therefore, there’s need for understanding of the cultures, lives and livelihoods of the various parts of the country so that when we relate, we know who we are, where we are coming from, and our diversity will be better understood”, Lawan said.

He added that government institutions such as the Federal University of Gashua would benefit tremendously from the activities of the Nigerian Television Authority.

On his part, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, tasked members of the Gashua community to ensure the protection of all infrastructures belonging to the Nigerian Television Authority as well as secure the lives of staff working at the station.