Lalong condoles family of late Haruna Maitala

By Martha Agas

Governor Simon Lalong has condoled with the family of Hon. Haruna Maitala, the member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, who died along with his son and two aides, in an auto accident, on Friday.

The governor who visited the residence of the deceased, on Sunday, in Jos, described the death of the lawmaker, who was on his way to attend the wedding of his son, as tragic and painful.

He urged the family to accept the death of the legislator in good faith, and consider it as an act of God, saying that Maitala had done his best in his various endeavours, while charging those he left behind to continue his legacies of kindness, love and sacrifice

Also speaking, during the visit, the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo, said Matala was a lover of peace and a philanthropist, who served his constituency and the state with passion.

Gov. Lalong was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Secretary to the state government, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu, and some members of his cabinet.

Meanwhile, prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

NAN