King Palm: “We had to get creative to market our products”

When it comes to products related to the smoking industry, marketing can be a challenge. King Palm has experienced this firsthand and devised creative ways around it.

The company, which produces high-quality organic leaf wraps, flavored rolls, filters, and more, has been growing exponentially since 2016 and evolving its marketing strategies in the process.

“Our goal at King Palm is to provide the highest possible quality product to our customers, who enjoy smoking and care about what they’re putting into their bodies.

”It took us a very long time, lots of money spent on research, and numerous tweaks to perfect our leaf wraps. We wanted to make sure that all of our products are aligned with those values,” a member of the King Palms team shares.

“We take our time because all the leaves are grown organically and hand-rolled.”

“Of course, marketing has been tough at times. We’re in the smoking industry, so we have not been able to market on Google and Facebook. We had to get creative and start using influencer marketing. We’ve encouraged the ‘spread the word’ mentality among our broad base of followers and customers, and we’ve been successfully collaborating with celebrities and sending them care packages with our products. We’ve gotten recognition from Joe Rogen, Swae Lee, Kehlani, Mike Tyson, and the legendary Snoop Dogg, to name a few. This has been pivotal for our growth as a brand and for sales,” the team member shares.

King Palm has managed to stand out from the competition in more than just marketing. When the company entered the industry, they were the absolute underdog. Their competitors had been in the business for over a decade, but that did not discourage the California-based brand.

King Palm has managed to stay true to its values without deviating from their purpose of delivering the highest possible quality for each and every product. Even with the limitations of online marketing for the industry, the company has managed to grow massively.

In 2018, King Palm’s sales grew by a whopping 40%. The year before, they had a back order log of $2.5 million to fulfill.

“Yes, we have crazy high demand, but we are not going to rush the process under any circumstances,” the team member explains.

The company continues to innovate its products. Their flavored line debuted in 2020 and features Banana Cream, Berry Terps, Magic Mint, Mango Tango, Margarita, and more exciting tastes and fragrances.

King Palm is now available in the largest convenience store chain on the planet, 7-Eleven, and the products are enjoying plenty of organic marketing because they are seamless to use. The hand-rolled leaves come with a bamboo packing stick to ensure the tightest possible pack with minimal effort.

The product is a fantastic alternative for people who love smoking but hate rolling, which happens to be a significant number of customers out there.

King Palm’s product line is also absolutely free of any tobacco additives. Considering that, it’s no wonder that the stellar company reputation keeps spreading like wildfire.