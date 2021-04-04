Falana: ‘Biafran Boys’ comment criminal offence

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Human Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, could get five-year jail sentence for his ‘Biafran Boys’ comment.

By extension, the press officer of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who issued the statement may also be jailed.

Umar was caught in a CCTV video assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza, Abuja.

Afterward, a statement by the CCT, claimed that the chairman was attacked by some ‘ Biafran boys’ at Banex Plaza.

Falana said the use of the word was in contravention of Section 26 of the Cybercrimes Act 2015.

It prohibits the use of racist or xenophobic words in any written or printed material, to promote or incite hatred, discrimination or violence, against any individual group of individuals, based on race, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin.

“The person alleged to have suggested the use of the xenophobic words is liable to be prosecuted for the serious offence.

“The penalty for the offence is five years imprisonment and/or a minimum N10m fine.