Easter: Tinubu urges Nigerians to keep faith

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central has urged the Christian faithful to imbibe the teachings of Jesus in their conduct and relationship with others as they celebrate Easter.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, to congratute all Christians in her senatorial district and Nigeria on this important day.

The senator said the resurrection of Jesus, the reason for Easter, was the foundation of the Christian faith.

“It is not only the promise of eternity, but it is also the guarantee of a life of victory, here on earth.

“It is a great privilege to witness another commemoration of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“More than ever, we must bring to bear on our outlook, on life and our nation, regardless of what the situation around us may be and how things may seem, that despair is not an option.

“While we keep the faith, we must also ensure that we embody the teachings of Jesus in our speech, conduct, and relationship with others around us as Jesus is our perfect example and role model,’’ she said.

Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to continue to take precautions, as the pandemic rages on.

She urged all to adhere to laid down guidelines for their safety.

She advised that everyone should ensure that they wear a mask and observe social and physical distancing even if they had been vaccinated.

“You must be mindful of the safety of others.

“It is my sincere wish and hopes that we all live peaceably with all as we have been commanded, radiating the love and mercy that we have so freely received.”