Easter: Jonathan, Atiku felicitate with Christians

Nimot Sulaimon
Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former president Goodluck Jonathan: felicitate with Christians on Easter

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have sent felicitations to Christians as they celebrate Easter.

In statement posted on his verified Twitter handle, Jonathan said the resurrection of the Lord Jesus is fundamental to all Christians.

Thereafter, he called on Christians and all Nigerians to prioritise love, peace and unity as a means of tackling the current security and economic challenges bedeviling the country.

Similarly, Atiku urged Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ by having a forgiving heart.

According to him, without sacrifice and forgiveness, love is not achievable.

The former vice president also said that the citizens should pray against COVID-19 and insecurity challenges.

