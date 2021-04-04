Easter celebration: Fun seekers throng Alpha Beach

Hundreds of fun-seekers thronged the Alpha Beach in Lekki, Lagos State, on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

NAN correspondent who visited the beach reported that people of all ages were seen catching fun at the beach, some entertaining themselves with foods and drinks.

One of the fun seekers, Miss Mofe Ayeni, said that the Easter holiday was a moment to spend time with friends.

“I have been looking forward to this season. It’s a period to have nice time with friends and relations.

“I had been to this place on several occasions in the past and being able to make loads of memories here especially with family and friends,” she said.

Mr Adeleke Idahosa, a businessman, said that the break had afforded him time away from work.

“I was looking forward to the break so I can get the deserved rest from the stress of work at a serene environment.

“Coming to the beach is perfect for me to appreciate nature and the environment. It’s so good for the soul” he said.

Mr Dotun Alao, a funseeker, said he came to the beach to ease his emotional burdens.

“I’m just a regular person who comes to the beach so I’m just here to have fun and enjoy myself.

“I’m glad for the public holiday as it has given me more time to come here, enjoy the serene environment and cool my head,” he said.

A meat seller, Nuru Abdul, noted that the holding periods are lucrative for his business.

“I have made money from my business today because several fun seekers have been patronising me today.

“I wish there can be more public holidays because during the festive period, I usually make a lot of money and it makes me happy,” he said.

An official of the beach, who pleaded not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said that the beach had been attracting hundreds of fun seekers.

“The large turnout of people on this beach is a daily occurrence because the beach is clean and of a high standard.

“Several fun seekers come here on a daily basis to catch fun due to the standard we have maintained over the years,” the official said.

However, NAN observed that some of the revelers did not comply with the safety guidelines and measures on COVID-19 pandemic, as they did not wear their face masks and were not complying with social distancing protocol.