Bulgaria holds parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections opened in Bulgaria on Sunday in the middle of a third wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Voting will be accompanied by many health regulations.

Mobile ballot boxes are to be provided for people who are in quarantine.

A total of 6.7 million voters have been urged to elect 240 Members of Parliament for the National Assembly in Sofia.

The election will decide whether Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s pro-European bourgeois ruling party, GERB will remain in power in the poorest country in the European Union.

Last summer there were street protests over allegations of corruption against the GERB coalition government which included the nationalists as junior partners.

Observers predict that Sunday’s election result is likely to mirror opinion polls, which predict no outright winner.

GERB, which has ruled since 2017 in a coalition with nationalists as a junior partner, is expected to emerge as the strongest political force.

The opposition, which accuses GERB of corruption, is likely to be divided between several parties, but the Socialists are forecast to become the second-strongest political power.

Polling stations are open from 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

Projections may only be pubished after polls close.

Official final results can be expected within four days of the election