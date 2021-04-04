Bayelsa panel awards N21m for gruesome killings by police

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Bayelsa judicial panel of inquiry probing cases of police brutality and other related matter has awarded N21 million in compensation for gruesome killings by the police.

In one petition, the panel awarded Mr. Daniel Kokorifa N16 million after the police murdered his teenage son, Innocent in Yenagoa in 2016.

Innocent was 17 when he was shot dead by a trigger-happy officer.

The victim’s father, Mr. Kokorifa is a Federal Road Safety Corps official attached to the Rivers State Command.

Mr. Kokorifa in his petition prayed the panel to award him the sum of N16m incurred since the brutal murder of his son.

The chairman of the panel, retired Justice Young Ogola, in the ruling awarded Kokorifa the sum of N16m in temporary compensation.

Similarly in another petition, the panel awarded N5 million for the killing of 17-year-old, Grace Victor by a policeman in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The panel awarded N5million for the proper burial of Victor as the police officer responsible for his murder had been prosecuted and sentenced to death by hanging.

The panel delivered judgment on over 13 petitions it received awarding over N40m to the various petitioners in damages.