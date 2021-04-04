Assault: Police begin investigation on CCT chair Danladi Umar

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has begun an investigation into a case of assault involving the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar and a security guard at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The CCT Chairman was under fire after he was seen in a viral video assaulting a security guard.

In the viral video, Umar violently kicked the guard, before police restrained him and led him into his car.

The CCT spokesperson, Ibraheem Al-Hassan in a statement said the security man was rude and had threatened Umar.

However, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the command would be fair and professional in the conduct of its investigation.

“Following the incident of alleged assault involving the CCT Chairman and a security guard that took place at Bannex Plaza on Monday March 29th,2021, the command wishes to state categorically that discreet investigation is still ongoing, the statement says.

“Hence, the Commissioner of Police CP Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure members of the public that the command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.”

The command appealed to residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.