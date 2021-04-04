Anambra commissioner Ezenwanne regains freedom

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Abducted Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, has regained his freedom, the state Police command announced.

The commissioner was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday when former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo was attacked.

Two policemen on duty on the occasion were killed and their guns taken away.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the release of the commissioner on Sunday.

The PPRO said, “The Anambra State Police Command today 4th April 2021, wishes to confirm to the members of the public, especially the people of Anambra, the safety of Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, the State Commissioner for Public Utilities.

He said the abductors were forced to release the commissioner after the police and military mounted intense search and rescue operations closing in on the abductors.

The Commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed to apprehending the remaining gang members, he said further.