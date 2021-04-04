Home Nigeria News Metro Actress, Ummi Zee-Zee: “I want to commit suicide”

Kannywood actress, Ummi Zee-Zee got her followers worried as she shared a disturbing post about being suicidal.

Zee-Zee, who took to Instagram on Saturday, April 3, said she is living a miserable life and wants to take her own life.

“This (these) days I live a MISERABLE life to the extend (extent) that I want to commit SUICIDE, but please non of any body should ask me why? All I need from you people is a PRAYER,” Zee-Zee wrote on her page.

The post has gathered over 3000 reactions with many extending words of encouragement, prayers, and support.

A check on her Instagram page showed that a day before the suicidal post, Zee-Zee was showering encomium on late pop star Michael Jackson.

“He is always looking so CAPTIVATING #the king of pop,” Zee-Zee captioned the picture of Michael Jackson.

In a post before that, she said: “If you can’t deal with life, life will deal with you!”

