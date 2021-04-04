Active COVID-19 cases plunge to 9202: NCDC

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the active COVID-19 cases have plunged to 9,202, with confirmation of 50 new cases on April 3.

The country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

It has gone down south from an all-time high of 2,314 on 22 January to 48 on 29 March.

The public health institute said that the 50 new cases were reported from six states.

Lagos reported 27 cases, Plateau 11, Bayelsa 7, Gombe 3, Nasarawa and Ekiti, one each.

The agency said that till date, 163,113 cases had been confirmed, 151,853 cases discharged and 2,058 deaths recorded.

The country has also tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.