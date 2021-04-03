USSD: Pantami wades into MTN, banks’ fallout

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has assured that the inability of MTN users to use the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel will be resolved soon.

The minister said that the issue emanated from a fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks.

He added that it has intervened in the feud and the situation will soon be resolved.

“On the fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and EVC Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

“We have reached an advance stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens. Many thanks!” Pantami tweeted.

On Friday, MTN subscribers had taken to social media to lament as commercial banks disconnected them from banking channels including the USSD and banking apps.

Many complained of being unable to recharge their MTN lines using USSD and other banking channels.

MTN also sent a message to its customers asking users to recharge their lines through physical cards.

“Dear Customer, our bank recharge channels are currently unavailable. Kindly recharge using physical cards. We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you,” the message read.