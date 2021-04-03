Tinubu, Nigerian billionaires for Aisha ‘s book presentation, Buhari missing

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will chair a book presentation on wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

The book presentation, titled: “Aisha Buhari, Being Different,” will take place on April 8, 2021 at the Conference Centre, State House, Abuja.

Her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be at the book presentation as he has travelled abroad for medical check-up and will not be back until middle of April.

Several Nigerian billionaires and traditional rulers have been invited for the event.

Billionaires, such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder, Dangote Group; Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder, BUA Group; Tony Elumelu, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum and Hajiya Bola Shagaya will be at the event.

Other billionaires invited for the book launch are: Femi Otedola, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Jim Ovia, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Senator Daisy Danjuma and Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

Special Guest of honour at the event is Mrs Folorunso Alakija while the book reviewer is Prof. Fatai Aremu of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Jos.

Royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and King Appolus Chu.

The event will be hosted by Mallam Muhammad Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs.

The book is being presented by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria in collaboration with Women and National Development.

Aisha Buhari recently came into the country after six months’ stay in Dubai. Many Nigerians said she left for Dubai because of her travail in Aso Rock.

Shortly after she came back into the country, her husband travelled to London, UK for medical check-up. He will be back middle of April.