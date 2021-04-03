President Fernandez tests positive for COVID-19 after jab

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.

The president announced his status in a tweet after having a fever of 37.3 and mild headache.

“The antigen test I had today after having a fever of 37.3 and mild headache resulted positive,” Fernandez said

He said he has gone under quarantine even before the result was known.

He added that people he came into contact with in the last 48 hours have been notified.

Fernandez said his condition was good even though he received the news on his birthday.

The 62-year-old president received his first dose of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21.