Photos: Evans Capitol police officer and Noah Green the killer

By Abankula

U.S. Capitol Police named William Evans, as the policeman who was killed on Friday as a motorist plowed through a barricade, hitting him and another policeman.

The knife-wielding attacker has also been identified as 25 year-old Nation of Islam follower, Noah Green.

Evans, 18-year veteran of the police was identified by acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant,”

Evans joined the department in 2003 and served as a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

The assailant, Green was a former college football player and Nation of Islam adherent.

His link to Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam was garnered from his now suspended Facebook account.

In one of his posts, he described Farrakhan as “Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst”.

His last post on 17 March, revealed a troubled and frustrated soul.

Green attended Christopher Newport University and had links with both Virginia and Indiana.