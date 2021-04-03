Odumakin: Obasanjo visits Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to Pa Ayo Adebanjo over the shocking death of Yinka Odumakin, publicity secretary of Afenifere.

Adebanjo is the leader of the Pan Yoruba political and cultural group.

Obasanjo, accompanied by a former aide, Akin Osuntokun visited Adebanjo in his Lekki Phase One home today.

Odumakin died on Saturday of complications from COVID-19.

Adebanjo on Twitter had lamented the 56 year-old activist’s death, saying: “Shocking: This is too much to bear”.

There has also been an outpouring of grief by personalties who at one time or the other, worked with Odumakin.

Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo said: “Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself & the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends & allies.

“I knew them separately before they met & got married. I just called the wife’s line & they’re still at the hospital.

“My deepest condolences to Josephine & the Odumakin family”, he wrote on Twitter.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu wrote a long tribute, for Odumakin, whose death was a personal loss to him.

He described Odumakin as a nationalist who gave his all to Nigeria.

“His roles in the enthronement of popular democracy as well as his fiery advocacy for the rule of law remain undoubtedly legendary.

“We recall his fiery beginning in the struggle as the Publicity Secretary of Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union where he discharged his duties creditably.

“He represented a memorable era having participated actively in the passion and action for a better Nigeria in his lifetime. Those left behind will find great inspiration in Yinka’s legacies to continue with the struggle.

“To his immediate family, Yinka created an irreplaceable vacuum; he indeed left an open wound of scary spots for his colleagues with whom shared moments were always with eyes on a united Nigeria of Justice for all.

“Even those who had reasons to disagree with Yinka on issues will feel the absence of intellectual engagements. Countless losses, indeed.

“Along the trajectory of the path to service, Yinka defied his age, incurably in quest for knowledge and more wisdom from older generations to enrich and equip himself. The entire Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.

“Notwithstanding the pains, ours is to pray that our departed brother, colleague and associate finds comfort in the bosom of his creator until the resurrection day,”Akeredolu said.

He expressed his deep and heartfelt condolences to Yinka’s wife, Joe, family, friends, associates and acquaintances over this untimely death.