NOA to Nigerians: It’s time to pray for Nigeria

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to use the celebration to pray for the nation and its security forces who are engaged in the battle to wipe out banditry and terrorism in the country.

This was contained in an Easter message from the NOA Director-General, Dr. Garba Abari to the Christian faithful.

He noted that Easter is a period of selflessness and supplications, urging Nigerian Christians to pray for our soldiers, police and other security agents who continue to put their convenience and personal safety on the line to ensure greater security for all of us.

The Director-General said the security forces are making great sacrifices within and beyond the call of duty to combat the rampaging bandits, terrorists and other destabilizing elements in the country.

He likened their sacrifices toward providing a peaceful environment for development and progress in Nigeria to that of Jesus Christ who gave His life to save humanity, adding that their labours for the nation would never be in vain.

Abari further urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious persuasions, to use the occasion of Easter for sober reflections on how they can add value to the lives of others and be more accommodating.

In his words, “Patriotism is about loving your compatriots as yourself, according to the teachings of Jesus. If we put the love of others above self, it will eliminate the desire for criminality, abuse and corruption which are all fuelled by self-centeredness in our society”.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Easter, the NOA Director-General admonished citizens to continue the observance of COVID19 preventive measures during the celebration, especially in public places, whether they have been vaccinated or not.