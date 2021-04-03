No human casualty as fire guts Ibadan auto spare parts market

By Agency Report

The early morning fire in the market at Agodi-Gate, destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

A witness, Mr Ismail Dauda said the fire started from the tyre section before spreading to other parts of the market, especially the car engine section and other shops.

Dauda said that distress calls were made to the Oyo State Fire Service.

However, the timely response of the fire fighters could not stop the inferno, because of lack of access to the fire source.

Oyo state Chief Fire Officer, Mr Moshood Adewuyi confirmed that the incident started overnight and may have been caused by a power surge.

He said the fire was escalated by nylons used to wrap the tyres.

The market’s electricity supply was only recently restored, after years of blackout