Melaye on Odumakin: Good people die while tormentors live

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the death of Afenifere Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, saying good people often die while the ‘tormentors’ live.

“Egbon Yinka as l fondly call you. So you are truly gone!!! We lost a great voice and true Odua. What an empty world we have here.

“So sad that good people die while their tormentors are still living. Good night egbon Yinka. Aluta continua… SDM”, he tweeted.

The Afenifere secretary died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

His death has thrown the country into mourning as many people have paid tribute to the political activist.