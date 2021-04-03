Mbappe: I tell myself I am better than Ronaldo, Messi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kylian Mbappe, PSG striker, said every time he goes onto the field he tells himself he is the best, better than even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said he says this in order to overcome any challenges he faces on the pitch.

“Of course [I have an ego], it’s important because when you’re in the rough, no one else is going to push you,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.

“And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of toppling mountains.

“People don’t understand ego but when you are not well there is no one who will come to your house to tell you that you can do that. It’s just you and your mindset. It’s just you. You have to convince yourself that you are capable of doing great things.

“Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I’m the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are better players than me, they have done a billion more things than me.

“But, in my head, I always tell myself that I’m the best because that way you don’t give yourself limits and you try to give your best.”