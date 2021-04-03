Manchester City cruising to title victory after beating Leicester

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City have further cleared their path to becoming Premier League champions after defeating third-place Leicester City 2-0.

The Citizens extended their lead atop the Premier League table to 17 points.

The fiercely contested match ended in stalemate in the first half until the citizens broke the deadlock in the second half.

Defender Benjamin Mendy came to his side’s rescue in the 58th minute.

The lead was doubled in the 74th minute after substitute, Raheem sterling provided a beautiful assist for Gabriel Jesus to bury the match behind the Foxes.

Man City ended the match one step closer to getting their hands back on the Premier League trophy.

Premier League pundit Ian Wright praised the Citizens after their victory saying they were fantastic.