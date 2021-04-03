JUST IN: Afenifere secretary Yinka Odumakin dies

By Abankula
Yinka Odumakin, the political activist and publicity secretary of the Pan-Yoruba political group, Afenifere is dead.
He was aged 56.
An online news platform, Q.E.D, first reported his death.
Odumakin reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.
He was said to have been battling underlying conditions such as diabetes before the COVID-19 attack.
His shocked wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin confirmed the death of her husband.
She said he died Sunday at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.
A fellow activist Bunmi Omoseyindemi confirmed the news.
More to follow
