Jota shines as Liverpool breeze past Arsenal

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Diogo Jota was the man of the moment as Liverpool strengthened their top-four hopes with a 3-0 win against Arsenal.

Substitute Diogo Jota played a key role in the win scoring two and Mohammed Salah sealed the win for the Reds at the Emirates.

Both teams struggled to mount any serious attempts on their opponent’s goal in the first half, although the Reds dominated possession.

Liverpool began raining goals on Arsenal in the 64th minute through Jota’s header from a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

They doubled their lead only four minutes as Salah stole the ball from Gabriel in the box before slotting through Bernd Leno’s legs.

Jota finally completed the victory scoring a net smashing shot in the 82nd minute.

The result means Liverpool is now just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with eight games remaining, while Arsenal stay ninth, just a point off the bottom half.