Internet blackout in Myanmar

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Myanmar’s military junta has cut all wireless internet services until further notice.

This is to enable the junta control communications and messaging in the Southeast Asian country.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have repeatedly filled streets across the country since February in protest against the military overthrow of the elected government.

The military has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown.

No fewer than 550 people have been killed by junta forces, according to advocacy group the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) also said that the junta has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters since the February 1 coup.

Most recently, citizens woke up to no internet access.

Telecoms companies received instructions from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to stop wireless broadband internet services.

Customers of telecoms company Ooredoo received text messages saying wireless services would be stopped until further notice.

Mobile data has also been disabled for the 19th day, according to internet monitor Netblocks.