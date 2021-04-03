Fani-Kayode: I’m deeply saddened by Yinka Odumakin’s death

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode says he is deeply saddened by the death of Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, after a brief illness.

Reacting to his death, Fani-Kayode said “I am deeply saddened that we have lost Comrade Yinka Odumakin, one of our brightest and best. He was a great warrior who feared nothing and who stood for truth and justice, right to the end. The South West and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest stars.

“May the Lord forgive him of all his sins, May He honour him with a place in Heaven and May his great and mighty soul rest in peace. Adieu great warrior, until we meet again.

“Those of us who had the honour of being called your brother and who stood by you shoulder to shoulder through the most trying times for our people and the most bitter battles for the emancipation of our nation shall miss you dearly.”

Fani-Kayode added: “You were a Spartan and a Roman all rolled into one in every sense of the word. A great son of the West who inspired millions, who made us proud of who we are and what we stand for, who humbled our collective adversaries and who harboured no fear.

“Your legacy is truly blessed and wrapped in glory and it shall surely endure. Be rest assured that those of us that you have left behind shall pick up the gauntlet, receive the baton, fly the flag and continue the great fight.”

Fani-Kayode said as “we enter each new battle, we shall call your name in awe and remember you. May your star shine brightly among the hosts of Heaven until we meet again at the marriage feast of the Lamb and may the Lord comfort and strengthen your wife, children and loved ones at this difficult time.

“The whole of Nigeria mourns you brother. You fought a good fight, you held the line, you stayed the course and now it is time for you to rest. We shall never forget you. Adieu great warrior until we meet again.”