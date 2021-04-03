Iheanacho extends contract with Leicester till 2024

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Premier League player of the month and Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho has extended his contract with Leicester City by three years until 2024.

The striker got the contract extension after a brilliant run of form that saw him score seven goals in his last four games in all competitions and the player of the month award.

He has nine goals in his last nine games having failed to score in his previous 12 matches.

The Nigerian also netted his first Premier League hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United on March 14.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from Manchester City in 2017.

He has made 117 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 32 goals. 12 of the goals have come in the current campaign.

Iheanacho told LCFC.com: “I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.